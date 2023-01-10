Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – A 40-year-old Kenyan businesswoman identified as Primrose Nyeri Mwani was charged in court for allegedly hacking into the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) and stealing $120 million ( Approx Ksh 14 billion) from the organization’s bank accounts.

The court heard that Primrose worked with a group of hackers to gain access to the parastatal’s computer systems before transferring large amounts of money to their own accounts.

The fraud incident happened between December 1 and December 29 last year.

Only $30,000 of the stolen funds has been recovered so far.

The fraud scheme was uncovered on December 28 after a whistle-blower sent an email to Zimdef detailing the deception.

Besides fraud charges, the rogue businesslady is being accused of violating the terms of her visitor’s entry certificate which only allowed her to stay in the country as a tourist for one month.

She could face significant prison time if found guilty of the fraud charges.

The case is ongoing and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

The suspect masquerades as a tour and travel agent.

See her photos below.

