Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Deceased LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba and his partner Jackton Odhiambo looked like the perfect gay couple on social media.

They frequently posted photos of them spending time together.

According to reports, they have been living together since last year.

Jackton is believed to have murdered Chiloba and then stashed his body in a metal box, which he dumped by the roadside.

Neighbors saw him carrying the box but it didn’t dawn on them that he was carrying Chiloba’s body.

The neighbors had also raised the alarm after a foul smell emanated from Chiloba’s house.

Jackton lied to the caretaker that the nasty smell was that of a dead rat.

Below are photos of the gay couple during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.