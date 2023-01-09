Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – Over the weekend, Arsenal football fans in Kenya held prayers to offer spiritual support to the English club.

The Arsenal Kenya Supporters Club, formerly known as the Kenya Arsenal Fan Club, was initially launched in October 2010.

The group is recognised by the club and has a dedicated banner space at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The annual prayer day, which has become customary, is typically devoted to participating in charitable activities, giving thanks in churches, and praying for the success of the English football team.

However, the day varies based on the location.

Various locations will have their prayer day in the following two weeks.

This week, prayers were held in Nakuru, Kitale, Eldoret, Turkana, and Webuye.

The group’s first meeting was held at Club Red Carpet, and it has since grown to multiple branches and venues across Kenya, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Eldoret.

The group conducts charity work, holds tournaments, and manages various development projects within the society.

According to the official club website, the group had over 300 registered members in 2017.

All in attendance were required to wear an Arsenal jersey.

See photos.

