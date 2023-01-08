Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Sunday, 08 January 2023 – Flamboyant former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is reportedly dating Instagram socialite Miss Kibanja.
Hawk-eyed Netizens analyzed photos that Kibanja posted on Instagram while in Dubai for a vacation and discovered she was at the same hotel as Joho.
Kibanja has a banging body that she openly flaunts on her Instagram account.
Her body resembles that of an A-List model.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>