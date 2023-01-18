Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan investigative journalist, Saddique Shaban, has narrated how former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof.George Magoha, almost cried when he was denied diplomatic courtesy at Doha International Airport in Qatar.

According to Shaban, they shared the same flight with Magoha, who flew business class while he was in economy class.

However, when they disembarked the plane, Magoha was shocked when the Qatar government denied him diplomatic courtesy and ordered him to be chauffeured out of the airport by a public shuttle.

The journalist said he tried to greet the former CS but never answered his greetings.

Shaban described Magoha as a boisterous and egocentric man who was cut to size by Doha airport authorities.

“I genuinely felt sorry for Professor George Magoha. His big reputation and boisterous personality could not fit in the modest Doha airport transit bus.

“His ego was being compressed at an alarming rate. The good minister grew restless & eventually dipped his head into his hands,” the journalist narrated.

Here are photos of Magoha almost crying on a bus after he was denied diplomatic courtesy in Qatar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.