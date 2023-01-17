Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was dating a lady back in 2015.

According to social media reports, he sired a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend.

Photos of Chiloba’s baby mama and son surfaced on social media ahead of his burial.

It is not clear when he became gay.

Chiloba was murdered by his male lover Jackton Odhiambo and his body dumped along the road.

See photos of his ex-girlfriend and son.

