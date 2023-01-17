Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Police have killed a notorious gangster from Eastlands who has been unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans.

The slain thug identified as YutMan Mgaza was released from jail last year.

Instead of reforming, he continued to maim Kenyans.

He was shot dead by patrol cops during a night robbery mission in Dandora where he drew a pistol and shot at an innocent man.

Before he was killed, he had posted a message on Facebook taunting police.

He bragged about how he was untouchable, adding that police cannot scare him.

Below are photos of the slain thug.

