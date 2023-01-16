Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – A family in Mukurweini is mourning after their young daughter died when a car veered off the road and landed on top of their house.

The deceased girl identified as Njeri died on the spot.

The ill-fated car was reportedly being driven by her dad.

The tragic incident that has left villagers in shock happened last week on Sunday.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.