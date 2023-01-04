Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Tracey Kamweti, the lady who revealed that she wasted her prime years partying with Joe Muchiri, had a body to die for when she was in her early twenties.

She quit clubbing after she was rendered a single mother.

Check out this photo of her taken in 2015.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.