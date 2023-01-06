Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – A photo has emerged of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praying while facing sacred Mt Kenya.

Gachagua and his boss, President William Ruto, have retreated to Mt Kenya Safari Club accompanied by Cabinet secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

The agenda of the retreat is to adopt the administration’s economic transformation plan based on priorities of the Kenya Kwanza administration, dubbed ‘The Plan’

However, a photo has emerged of Gachagua engaged in morning prayers facing Mount Kenya.

According to Kikuyu Community traditions, Mt Kenya is believed to be where God (Mwenenyaga) dwelled.

Sources close to the second in command stated he was praying for the good health of his boss as he leads this country.

Here is the photo of Rigathi Gachagua praying while facing sacred Mt Kenya on Friday morning

