Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Pete Davidson has covered up the tattoo he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, 5 months after their split.

This was discovered after he went shirtless during a vacation in Hawaii with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

Recall that 29-year-old Pete famously inked his body in tribute to his then-girlfriend, getting several tattoos that referenced Kardashian and even her kids, but the ink was noticeably absent during his romp in the ocean.

In October 2022, the star was photographed with a bandage above his left collarbone where his “My girl is a lawyer” tat was, causing speculation that he’d had laser treatments to remove the ink, and the photographs in Hawaii confirm the removal, with the Kardashian tribute nowhere to be seen.

On the other side of his clavicle, the “Jasmine and Aladdin” design he had to commemorate their first kiss during a skit on “SNL” is also gone.

The most extreme dedication to Kardashian was the word “Kim,” which the former “Saturday Night Live” star had branded on his chest, but that has also disappeared, notwithstanding a faint scar visible in the middle of his dog tattoo.

Last spring, Kardashian revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he got the brand because of its permanent nature, saying Davidson told her, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

Along with the brand, the funnyman’s “KNSCP” neck tattoo bearing the initials of Kardashian’s kids has also bit the dust, a decision Kim’s ex husband, Kanye West is likely pleased to hear about.