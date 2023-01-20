Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are continuing to fuel romance rumors.

The “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars spent Thursday, Jan. 19, at Universal Studios Hollywood, where photographers caught the lovebirds holding hands and smiling as they walked around the theme park.

The rumored couple were affectionate with each other and even held hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy.

He was also pictured kissing her.

Pete’s rumoured relationship with Chase began after he broke up with Emily Ratajkowski