Thursday, January 19, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to demand answers from President William Ruto over his expose on the alleged plot to kidnap and murder former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati before he announced him the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential contest, NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has moved to expose the gaps in Ruto’s wild claims.

Speaking yesterday, Karua questioned why Ruto had waited for time to elapse only for him to announce the murder plot after Chebukati’s tenure ended.

According to Karua, Chebukati would have exposed the claims himself and not the president going public on the matter.

“Why did Chebukati not disclose this to the court during the presidential petition or better still report the matter to the police? Six months into the Ruto regime, why has no action been taken if these allegations have any iota of truth?” she questioned.

The former Raila Odinga’s running mate stated that the ex-IEBC chairman could have immediately reported the case to the relevant authorities for action to be taken.

Karua further noted that the whole murder plot was a propaganda scheme by the Ruto regime to demonize the opposition.

“My take is that this is carefully designed propaganda by a regime desperate to gain legitimacy by spewing outrageous falsehoods aimed at hoodwinking the public while undermining its competition,” she noted.

In addition, Karua questioned if the president was ready to face the law in finding justice for Chebukati, describing the whole situation as an abuse of power.

“It is irresponsible for a leader to abuse public office to make unsubstantiated allegations against his competition and against public officers junior to him (Cherera four) to the extent of compromising the ongoing Tribunal against one of them. Is Ruto ready to record a statement,” she stated.

