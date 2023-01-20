Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Rapper Yung Miami has set social media on fire with her latest confession on her podcast “Caresha Please”.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Miami admitted to Trina that she has a sexual fetish. While playing Resha Roulette, she said she likes golden showers.

At its most basic, the term “golden shower” also known as “urine play” or “water sports”, is slang for a sex act involving urine. It’s the act of peeing on or around your partner(s), or getting peed on yourself.

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” Yung Miami said. “I had a golden shower, and I liked it. It’s fun,” she said. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p****, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c******, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”

As for Trina, she said she never tried it but “she’s down to try new things.”

Following the confession, fans on Twitter immediately made the connection to her ‘beau,’ Sean “Diddy” Combs. An older version of his nickname, P. Diddy, was perfectly repurposed, and sure enough, “Pee Diddy” was trending on Twitter within hours of the episode’s premiere.

Miami and Diddy’s seemingly open relationship has been a subject of fascination on social media. Things got especially smoky in late 2022 when Diddy announced the birth of a baby daughter by another woman but both posted photos from a family yacht trip for New Year’s Day, so it seems they’ve got an understanding.

Yung Miami admits to liking golden showers in the latest episode of Caresha Please with Trina. 💦@YungMiami305 @TRINArockstarr pic.twitter.com/03Ex77w9qE — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 20, 2023

Pee Diddy 🤣 This is why I love Black Twitter 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/xizkJAOzVs — Ca$ino (@kanyelilbrother) January 20, 2023

Wake up, check Twitter and see Pee Diddy trending and why…2023 is going to be a LONG year pic.twitter.com/zOOP5q0HzW — SweetCheriPie (@SoSpelmany) January 20, 2023

"Pee Diddy," y'all tripped out with this one lol pic.twitter.com/R2daFHDanz — Short King (@MrNonchalant__) January 20, 2023

Yung Miami: Diddy What Do You Want?

Pee Diddy: pic.twitter.com/Vok9xUjnde — LIL YG (@LiLYG300) January 20, 2023