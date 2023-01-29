Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Parents can now breathe a sigh of relief after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that President William Ruto’s Government would provide all Grade Seven students with textbooks for all the subjects undertaken at the Junior Secondary School level.

Speaking during the launch of the distribution of the textbooks yesterday, the CS indicated that the Kenya Kwanza administration was keen on continuing with the textbook policy adopted in the past administration.

Machogu also directed school heads to report on the distribution of the books to the Sub-County offices by March 29, 2023.

On the other hand, he warned that only textbooks approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) would be used for teaching.

He urged stakeholders to be keen on the list that had been released by KICD. The list, he stated, could be accessed on the KICD website.

Further, the CS cautioned students and schools against destroying the books noting that replacements would be made in 2027.

“Schools should take care of books as there will be no other supply for a period of four years,” he stated.

Machogu also expressed that his ministry sought to help the Grade Seven students transit to the next grade in good time. To this effect, he stated that books for Junior Secondary School School (JSS) classes would be distributed by December 2023.

Consequently, he urged parents to send their students to schools on time noting that the reporting date is still January 30, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.