Friday, 27 January 2023 – Emily Ratajkowski has said that it’s been hard to go on with her casual dating plan due to paparazzi.

According to the model and actress, paparazzi has “screwed up” the natural process of getting to know the men she’s been hanging out with lately.

Recall that since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last fall, the model has been photographed on dates with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric André.

Speaking during her “High Low” podcast, Ratajkowski said;

“I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

The “My Body” author admitted that she also doesn’t “necessarily want to know” when the men she’s seeing go out with other people.

Ratajkowski further revealed that the experience has been “tricky to navigate,” adding that it causes her “so much anxiety,” and she often ends up feeling “embarrassed” and “apologizing.”

In some cases, she said romances have fizzled out or completely halted because they “got out there too fast, and the pressure of it all became so heightened.”