Friday, January 20, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff and the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has left Kenyans talking after he covertly met with top police commanders, an indication that something big is cooking.

Koskei visited the National Police Service headquarters Jogoo House, together with senior staff from his office, and held talks with top cops led by Inspector General of police Japhet Koome.

Others present were Deputy Inspector General of Kenya police (DIG KPS) Edward Mbugua, DIG APS, Noor Gabow, Director DCI Mohamed Amin, and the police CEO Bernice S. Lemedeket.

According to sources privy to the meeting, there is a planned special operation that prompted the high-profile meeting to take place.

Details indicate that there could be a planned purge on graft that could see big names face the music in the near future.

“It is not normal for such meetings to take place. We believe there are more planned operations to happen soon,” a source said.

The visit comes days after Koskei held a meeting with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission senior bosses during which a working relationship was agreed on.

Koskei, who met with Immediate former EACC chairperson Eliud Wabukala, CEO Twalib Mbarak, commissioners and the executive management, was accompanied by a delegation from his office.

Sources within the anti-graft body further said Koskei assured the Commission that the government is committed to supporting EACC’s mandate.

