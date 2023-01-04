Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has silenced Kenyans lamenting over the high cost of living under President William Ruto’s leadership, saying choices have consequences.

He was responding to a Kenyan who took to social media pleading with elected leaders to intervene and bring down the cost of living.

The young man identified as Kevin Nesh petitioned Raila’s Opposition to do something, saying the burden is already getting heavier.

“Can these people look into this, mzigo ni mzito tayari (the burden is already heavy). KSh 1000 you get tokens worth KSh 479.32. More than 50 percent goes to taxes. But you don’t know the pain. You guys have allowances, but we don’t,” the man said in a Tweet.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Raila’s brother wondered why Kenyans were lamenting about the high cost of electricity when the chief hustler was in charge.

He reminded Nesh how Kenyans used to blame his younger brother Raila Odinga for the high cost of living during the Jubilee administration.

“But you people said it was Raila Odinga making electricity costs go higher for hustlers. Chief hustler is in charge of what happened,” Oburu fired back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST