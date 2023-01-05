Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Some grown women lost their sense of decorum as they took to Facebook to sexualise a little boy.

The boy’s photo was shared online and grown women began resharing it while joking about having a baby for the boy.

One woman shared the boy’s photo with the caption: “Call me R.Kelly hunny.”

Singer R. Kelly has been accused of getting sexually involved with underage girls and the woman was using him as a reference for her feelings towards the boy.

Another woman expressed her desire to get under the sheets with the boy and one woman talked about having a son with the boy.

When called out for their comments, they dismissed it as a joke.

