Monday, January 23, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Abdi Guliye, has spilled the beans on what they were told by the deep state before they announced William Ruto as the winner of the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Appearing before Justice Aggrey Muchelule Tribunal formed by President William Ruto to probe the four dissident IEBC commissioners, Guliye said former Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of President Kennedy Kihara approached them and told them that he has a message from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Guliye said Uhuru told him to tell IEBC commissioners not to announce Ruto as the winner of the election because the country will burn.

“A group of people led by Mr. Kihara told us if we declared the results in favour of William Ruto, the country would burn,” Guliye said.

Guliye’s claims may cement what IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has been saying that the deep state and Uhuru’s men were trying to compromise the results of the election where Ruto was declared the winner.

