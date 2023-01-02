Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been hailed as the ‘best striker’ by Inter Milan and Belgian footballer, Romelu Lukaku.

The Super Eagles star who is currently Seria A’s top scorer with nine goals in nine matches, has also been praised by some Serie A legends over his recent exploits.

Since being signed by Napoli from Lille for €70 million in 2020, Osimhen has scored 38 goals in 76 games.

The Nigeria international, who has 10 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season, has been lauded for being a complete striker who possess great pace and a powerful shot while he is also renowned for his aerial prowess.

Commenting on Osimhen’s exploits, Lukaku told Sky Sports;

” [Luciano] Spalletti has done a great job, we have to say.

“They [Napoli] have really strong players. I’ve been out and seen many of their games. Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, [Piotr] Zielinski is well, Kvara [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia], on the left, [Hirving] Lozano or [Matteo] Politano on the right.

“Osimhen is really strong. Now he’s the best striker. We have to be honest. He’s strong and he’s doing really well for Napoli. They are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear”.