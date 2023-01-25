Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Angela Bassett has become the first actress to be nominated for a Marvel movie with her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 64-year-old received a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The historic nod made her the first woman, the first person of color and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Oscar for their performance in a comic book adaptation.

At 64, she is the second oldest black woman to be nominated for an acting Oscar, following Ruby Dee, who was nominated for her role in 2007’s American Gangster at the age of 84.

The 9-1-1 star goes into the competition as the front-runner. She has already picked up wins for her performance at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picked up four other nominations including Best Makeup and Hair, Best Costume Designs, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song for Lift Me Up, co-written and performed by Rihanna.

This was Angela’s second Oscar nomination. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It?

The winners will be announced during the star-studded Oscars ceremonies March 12.