Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” TV show, has died at the age of 64.

Loring was taken off life support on Saturday, Jan. 28, after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death.

“It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote.

“4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.”

Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight.

Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966.

She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”