Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has revealed that only a few people know what transpired at the Bomas of Kenya when the Presidential results were about to be announced on August 15, 2022.

In a statement yesterday, the ODM senator stated that the truth about the matter will come out one day.

“Very few people really know what happened at Bomas? One day you will read several conspiracy theories including Riggy G’s,” Ledama tweeted.

His comments come a day after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that some individuals in the Azimio camp wanted to bribe IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati to subvert the will of the people.

“People were sent to try and bribe Chebukati with KSh1 billion to call the election in favor of the other candidate but he refused.

“They even sent the head of the military but did not budge,” Gachagua said on Sunday, January 15.

In his last speech as IEBC Chair yesterday, Chebukati requested Ruto to form a commission of inquiry to investigate State interference in last year’s general election.

He claimed that the electoral commission was intimidated by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to moderate last year’s presidential results.

