Friday, January 13, 2023 – Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has jealously defended his move to advocate for the legalization of marijuana.

Speaking during a memorial service for late veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli at Friends Church, Ngong Road, Wajackoyah said his marijuana agenda was misunderstood.

The 2022 presidential candidate insisted that marijuana would have cured Catherine Kasavuli of her cancer disease.

“My sister (Catherine Kasavuli) has died of a curable disease. When I was talking about marijuana many people didn’t understand me.

“I was talking of medical value that cures cancer, cures COVID, and other maladies.”

“Canada grows marijuana for industrial and medical purposes.

“But here people think I’m a madman. I’m doing my second Ph.D. anyway,” Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah further revealed details of his last conversation with the late Catherine Kasavuli.

He stated that they talked about how research needs to be advanced toward the treatment of cancer.

“When I last spoke to her, we talked about how somebody somewhere needs to do something about this thing (cancer). Let us find out what we can do to arrest cancer.”

“Let us look for a way of treating our people…Cancer is treatable. People are rushed to India for treatment and the medicine they are given is made out of Marijuana,” he said.

Kasavuli passed on two weeks ago following a battle with cancer.

