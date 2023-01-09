Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has spoken for the first time after President William Ruto failed to appoint him as Cabinet Secretary or Principal Secretary.

Speaking during an interview, Obado refuted claims that Ruto abandoned him after he dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

According to him, he was focusing on his family business and managing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after his term as county boss ended.

He added that he would be willing to join the government should Ruto decide to appoint him to any position.

“If the President calls you, then you cannot say no. I am very much comfortable doing my activities.”

“I do not want to say that I want to quit politics now. I just want to relax and build my party so that I can become a very big political party leader,” he stated.

He added that he was also focusing on his Juakali business with the help of his family.

Further, he called on the Nyanza region to back the Ruto administration, given that the Kenya Kwanza side had cliched power in the 2022 General Election.

“I want all the leaders and Kenyans to support elected leaders. Once elections are over, we should really move very fast and embrace one another,” he stated.

Having been among the first leaders to defect to Kenya Kwanza, many had expected Obado to land a plum job as PS or CS.

Missing out on the Cabinet appointments saw reports claiming that the Head of State had abandoned him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST