Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah The Queen has warned popular Ohangla singer Emma Jalamo from making advances at her.

Taking to social media, Nicah claimed that Emma Jalamo is trying to jeopardize her relationship with Dj Slahver through his constant advances.

“I know this will look bad on me but I don’t want to lose my relationship @emmajalamo please please I’m in a serious relationship and you are causing me problems with my man! You started with calls at weird hours of the night now it has escalated to you posting me on Facebook,” she wrote.

She went ahead to claim that Emma Jalamo has been sending her money and luring her with expensive vacations.

He allegedly sent her Ksh 200,000 via Mpesa recently but she reimbursed the cash to him and as if that was not enough, he followed her to Mombasa where she was on vacation with her fiancé and kids and offered her holiday tickets to Malaysia.

“The other day you sent me 200k on my M-PESA causing my man to think we have something going on! I reimbursed the cash to you and if that was not enough you saw my posts on Instagram and followed me to Mombasa offering me tickets to Malaysia and a blank cheque! Please I’m not a socialite or a gold digger to accept such offers!” she went on.

Nicah added that Slahver was displeased by the singer’s moves and left her and the kids in Mombasa.

The social media influencer pleaded with her soon-to-be husband to forgive her and return home.

However, Netizens are speculating that Nicah and Emma Jalamo might be chasing clout to promote an upcoming song.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.