Friday, January 13, 2023 – Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has left Raila Odinga’s Azimio in confusion after he asked Nyanza residents to come out in large numbers to welcome President William Ruto on his visit to the region beginning today.

In a statement yesterday, the ODM MP urged the locals to embrace development projects despite their political affiliations.

“Dear Nyanza people, tomorrow William Ruto is visiting. Accord him the biggest mammoth crowd ever witnessed since the death of Idd Amin Dada. He is our President until 2027.

“Besides, voting patterns and the development of a nation are not siemese twins,” Amisi tweeted.

His remarks follow that of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero who asked Homa Bay residents to turn up in large numbers to receive and welcome the Head of State into the county.

Kidero also advised the locals to support the Kenya Kwanza government for the sake of development projects.

“It is my humble request to the people of Homa Bay to once again turn up in large numbers to receive and welcome the President to Homa Bay County.

“His visit is of great significance to Homa Bay and the entire Nyanza Region as it opens the taps and channels for accelerated development that we so require,” Kidero said.

“It is important that we as a community appreciate the President’s kind gesture and join other Kenyans to work with the government for the sake of accelerated pace of developments,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.