Monday, January 23, 2023 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Governor has urged his party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop evoking Kenyans’ emotions by reviving the narrative of a stolen election.

Last week, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, claimed Azimio has received a dossier from a whistle-blower who claimed that Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election with 8.1 million votes and William Ruto came second with 5.9 million votes.

But in an interview with TV 47 on Monday, Kajiado County Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho dismissed the dossier claiming that there is no way Raila Odinga would have beaten Ruto with such a huge margin.

Moshisho further urged Azimio to move on and stop evoking Kenyans’ emotions with a spurious dossier.

“The polls happened, and since we did not agree with the polls, we followed the process and the Supreme Court upheld President Ruto’s win. We now have the dossier, and Raila is free to ‘protest’ but we must know the authenticity of this information,” Moshisho said

“The question is, can our legal system accommodate this information? If not, we need as a country not to stir emotions that will destabilize our country,” Moshisho added.

