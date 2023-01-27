Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – A Massachusetts mom has been accused of strangling her two young kids and trying to kill her infant before jumping out a window months after revealing she was struggling with her mental health after giving birth.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is said to have killed her children at her home in Duxbury on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

She had opened up about her battle with postpartum anxiety on Facebook in July 2022, months before the shocking violence.

Six weeks after the birth of her third child, the mom of three shared another post about how she felt “dialed in” again.

She said she was focusing on exercise, nutrition and her mindset and “it has made all the difference”.

Sources have told CBS Boston that authorities are considering the possibility that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, allegedly killed her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son Dawson, 3, and tried to kill her 8-month-old son.

She remains hospitalized after jumping out a second-floor window at her Summer Street home, about 35 miles southeast of Boston, in what authorities said was an attempted suicide.

Clancy faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call from Clancy’s husband, Patrick, discovered their three children “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma,” officials said.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the infant boy — who turned 8 months old on Thursday, Jan. 19 — was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

“I cannot begin to fathom the pain, the depths of pain” the family must be feeling, said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who did not provide information about a possible motive.