Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Prof Guliye, has revealed how National Security Advisory Council threatened them when they visited Bomas during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Appearing before the tribunal for the removal of Commissioner Irene Masit, who has been cited for gross misconduct during the election on Monday, Guliye said members of NSAC visited them with consequences should they declare President William Ruto as the winner of the election.

He said the four NSAC members who visited Bomas of Kenya are the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Office of President Kennedy Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and the Vice Chief of Defence Lt General, Francis Ogolla.

“We were threatened that should Kenyans begin to fight each other and blood is spilled, the blood of those Kenyans will be on our hands,” he said.

The tribunal heard that Kihara said they were there on behalf of NSAC and the reason for the visit was that ‘if we declared William Ruto as president the country was going to burn’.

Guliye further claimed that the four wanted the commission to announce Raila as the winner of the election.

