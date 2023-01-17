Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Two middle-aged men who have been breaking into houses in Kitengela have been exposed after they were captured on CCTV while on a robbery mission.
According to a victim whose house was broken into, the suspected burglars move around with a Nissan Note.
They mostly steal TVs and laptops and carry out criminal activities during the day when most people are at work.
See their photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
