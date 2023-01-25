Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – Waitresses at the newly launched Quiver Lounge in Kitengela have been exposed after they were captured on CCTV sharing money after pickpocketing a reveller.

In the footage, the rogue waitresses are seen removing the money from the stolen wallet.

They quickly count the money and share it equally.

Little did they know that they were being captured on CCTV.

They now risk being fired for tainting the image of the multi-million entertainment joint after the video surfaced on social media.

Watch the footage shared on Twitter.

