Monday, January 30, 2023 – Serbian sports star, Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win a 10th Australian Open title and a record-equaling 22nd grand slam on Sunday, January 29.

After securing the 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) victory, Djokovic went to the players’ box and uncontrollably cried, as the emotion of winning a trophy in a country that deported him a year ago for being unvaccinated, overcame him.

Last year, Djokovic was unable to defend his title after being deported from the country over his Covid-19 vaccination status. This year at Melbourne Park, he has had a hamstring injury and had to deal with scandal of his father, Srdjan, who was filmed with a group of Russian supporters at the Australian Open.

During the presentation ceremony, Djokovic described this win as “the biggest victory of my life.”

“This has been one of the more challenging tournaments I’ve ever played in my life, considering the circumstances,” he said.

“Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable. Only the team and family knows what we’ve been through these last four to five weeks and this is the biggest victory of my life considering those circumstances.”

Djokovic last lost at the Australian Open in 2018, a winning streak that spans 28 matches. At this tournament, he only lost one set.

Both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal now share the men’s record for major wins, while Djokovic becomes only the second man to win more than 10 titles at a single slam. The other being, yes, Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times.

Victory over Tsitsipas in Melbourne, which took just under three hours, also returned Djokovic to the top of the men’s world rankings, a spot he will occupy for a record-extending 374th week.

