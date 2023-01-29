Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Novak Djokovic has qualified for his 10th Australian Open final as he closes in on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown, with only Stefanos Tsitsipas now standing in his way.

The Serbian fourth seed overcame an early scare to romp past unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in style on Friday, January 27.

Another title on Sunday will move him alongside Rafael Nadal with 22 Slam wins and see the 35-year-old return to world number one for the first time since last June.

Greek third seed Tsitsipas, who ground past Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in the other semi-final, can also become the top-ranked player should he lift the trophy.

At 24, Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach the Melbourne final since 23-year-old Djokovic in 2011.

“I dreamed as a kid to maybe one day get to play in this court against the best players in the world,” said Tsitsipas, who is also unbeaten this season with a 10-0 record.

“I’m extremely happy that I’m in the final now and let’s see what happens.”