Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Nottingham Forest are prepared to listen to offers for striker, Emmanuel Dennis despite only signing him last summer for £15million from Watford.

Forest wants to streamline their squad and the 25-year-old is one of the players expected to leave the club having failed to make an impact.

According to Mail Online, options open to Dennis – and Forest – would be for him to move to a club abroad, or if he wants to remain in England he would only be eligible to return to Watford, given players cannot play for three teams in the same season as per FA rules.

In the 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on December 27, Dennis appeared as a second-half substitute and is alleged to have infuriated coaching staff for his part in the home team’s third goal.

Plans are in place to offload him before the deadline on January 31. It is understood that Dennis could return to Watford, should the Championship club be interested in completing a deal.