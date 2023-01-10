Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – A Twitter swindler who was exposed mid-last year for coning a love-struck Nairobi woman of Sh 3.5 million is in police custody.

The cunning swindler, identified as Emmanuel Gift Masinde, was tracked by detectives and arrested while having fun at a popular entertainment joint in Westlands.

The suspect had a warrant of arrest on his head but was escaping police dragnets.

“He was nabbed by the police and taken to Industrial Area Prison, the matter was heard in Court on January 2, 2023, and it will come up again in the next few weeks. We shall seek to have him jailed for 30 more days as the matter goes on,” a lawyer revealed.

Masinde was fond of going after women on social media.

Before they could know it, they had already sent him money after he gave them false explanations.

He particularly targeted well-off career women desperate to settle down and those who use high-end mobile phones and have a social media presence.

A woman who runs a big company in Nairobi CBD is one of Masinde’s victims.

He slid into her Twitter inbox with the pretense of tapping her brains over a tax matter.

She proceeded to take a credit facility where she knows people, took out a loan of Sh936,000 and wired it to him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.