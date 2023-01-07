Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – North West transformed herself into her rapper dad Kanye West.

The 9-year-old used makeup to make herself look like her father.

She then wore a black hoodie and a black hat to complete the look.

She did a great job of channeling Kanye, down to the facial expression and mannerisms.

Kim was also in the video which was shared via North and Kim’s TikTok account.

Watch below.