Saturday, January 7, 2023 – North West transformed herself into her rapper dad Kanye West.
The 9-year-old used makeup to make herself look like her father.
She then wore a black hoodie and a black hat to complete the look.
She did a great job of channeling Kanye, down to the facial expression and mannerisms.
Kim was also in the video which was shared via North and Kim’s TikTok account.
Watch below.
