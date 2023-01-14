Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Cleopatra Wanjiku, a 29-year-old lady who has been fighting against HIV stigma, has advised Netizens to be careful following the outbreak of super gonorrhea.

She advocated for use of condoms and urged her followers to go for free condoms in her office.

Wanjiku has been on ARVs for the last 16 years.

This is what she posted on her Facebook account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.