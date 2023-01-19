Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Tax cheats have nowhere to escape as the government is set to monitor mobile money transactions of Kenyans in real time to ensure they pay all the taxes without cheating.

This follows President William Ruto’s directive on November 21, 2022, asking government agencies to expand the country’s tax bracket to ensure the government collects more money for its projects.

In compliance, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u released a draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement that sought to seal tax loopholes.

In the draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement, Treasury outlined measures that will ensure that tax cheats are forced to pay their fair share.

“As part of the economic turnaround plan, the government will scale up revenue collection efforts to Ksh 3.0 trillion in the FY 2023/24 and Ksh 4.0 trillion over the medium term.

“Close monitoring of payments from the government to ensure correct taxes are declared and paid will be done accordingly,” the draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement read.

In order to achieve this target, government agencies responsible for collection and enforcement of tax policies will have the capacity to monitor mobile money transactions.

The government intends to integrate mobile money systems within the domains of telecommunication companies with tax collection and enforcement agencies in order to make surveillance possible.

In the draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement, the Treasury is working on measures to arrest taxes that are lost in counterfeit business.

Members of the National Police Service (NPS), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and other agencies will use the information available to be more effective in their activities.

The Treasury is confident that government agencies will not fail on a presidential directive that ordered an expansion of the national tax bracket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.