Thursday, January 5, 2022 – Political commentator and media consultant Gordon Opiyo has said members of the Luo community should thank President William Ruto for appointing Raymond Omollo as Interior Principal Secretary.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Opiyo said former President Uhuru Kenyatta never appointed Luos in senior government positions.

Opiyo said Luo community members should thank Ruto for appointing Omollo to such a position that was formerly occupied by Karanja Kibicho.

“Under the Raila-Uhuru Government, no serious Luo held the position of influence…Rachel Omamo does even know what the Road to Siaya looks like… Prof Magoha was a maverick picked to ram through CBC and Tuju was a CS for hot air,” Opiyo stated

“The only position a Luo could get under the Raila Uhuru Government was a board member in the mosquito leg research institute,” Opiyo added.

