Monday, 30 January 2023 – Njuguna’s Place, a famous Nyama Choma joint along Waiyaki Way in Westlands, has been shut down after being in operation for over 50 years.

The restaurant used to serve thousands of Kenyans in the city and those who travelled along the busy highway.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was also a regular there.

Owned by the late Joseph Njuguna Macharia’s family, the famous restaurant was shut down over the weekend, leaving Kenyans with a lot of questions.

Some blamed bad economic times for the closure.

See a trending photo of items being removed from the restaurant after it was shut down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.