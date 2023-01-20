Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 20 January 2023 – An Uber driver took to social media and shared a photo of a slay queen who boarded his cab dressed to kill.

She was wearing a short dress that exposed her thighs.

He asked his fellow drivers to pray for him so that he can resist temptations.

“Niwekeni kwa maombi (put me in prayers)” he captioned the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.