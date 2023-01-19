Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, claims she is off the market but won’t parade her man to the public.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Betty could be heard laughing at the questions that were being thrown at her by the radio presenter, who wanted to know the identity of her new lover.

Betty said she prefers to keep her man out of the public limelight.

“Wacha nikate simu kabla niwachwe. This time namficha kama bangi. Ni 2023. Maybe ata ni bodyguard wangu na hamjui,” she said.

The mother of one put it clear that she won’t share any information about the man she is dating as she chooses to keep that part of her life private.

This comes around the same time she is trending on social media after a video of her kissing a married man while drunk trended online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.