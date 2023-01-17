Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former KANU Secretary General Nick Salat is now regretting wasting too much of his time supporting a ‘loser’ and a ‘nonstarter’ like Gideon Moi.

Speaking at a rally in Bomet, Salat made a passionate plea to President William Ruto to allow him to join his government, saying he has learnt his lessons.

Salat, who dumped Gideon Moi’s KANU for Ruto, pledged to support the Kenya Kwanza administration to achieve its objectives.

The former legislator, who has been in the political cold for close to 15 years, recounted his troubled past, stating that he had suffered a lot.

“I know you will be President for 10 years. I saw the great reception that you were accorded in Nyanza and I cannot be left behind.

“Wherever you are, I will be. I have suffered too long, please accept me back,” Salat pleaded with Ruto.

In December 2022, Moi announced Salat’s suspension from KANU following a resolution by the party secretariat over his conduct. He was also accused of violating the party Constitution.

The embattled former Secretary-General had called for fresh party elections to change the leadership to one that was dynamic and understood the political scene.

His suspension led to a revolt from a section of leaders in Kanu who warned Moi against undertaking unlawful pronouncements on important party issues.

