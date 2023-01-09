Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – NFL star, Damar Hamlin has shared the first image of himself from his hospital bed, six days after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals primetime game.

Hamlin, who remains in critical condition in Cincinnati is said to be making positive progress.

He was pictured on his sick bed watching his teammates take to the field in their final regular-season game against the New England Patriots. The Bills recorded a 35-23 win.

Sitting alongside his family while wearing a t-shirt which read ‘Love for Damar’, Hamlin posted an image and showed himself making a love symbol with his hands.

Earlier, he had claimed there is ‘nothing he wants more than to be running out of the tunnel’ with his team at Highmark Stadium.

He shared a video of him running out of the tunnel during a previous Bills game and wrote: ‘GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! let’s go @BuffaloBills.’

The Bills honored Hamlin before their game against the Patriots in multiple ways as he watched on from his hospital bed.

Members of the team, including quarterback Josh Allen, arrived at Highmark Stadium wearing Hamlin-inspired sweatshirts or jerseys and caps with Hamlin’s jersey number – three – on the front.