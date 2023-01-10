Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – NFL star and Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center a week after suffering cardiac arrest.

Hamlin made the good news in a tweet, where he also confirmed that he would be going to Buffalo General Hospital to continue testing and be monitored.

‘Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,’ the safety tweeted. ‘Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!’

This comes just one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Week 17’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

‘I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,’ said UC’s Dr. William Knight.

‘We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,’ Dr. Timothy Pritts added.

A day earlier, Hamlin cheered his team from his hospital bed as his Bills defeated the New England Patriots in Orchard Park in front of a raucous home crowd that held up signs wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hamlin tweeted his thoughts on the game, commenting on his teammates’ three interceptions and kick returner Nyheim Hines’ touchdown to open play on Sunday.

‘We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday,’ Pritts said.

‘He was beyond excited and feels very supported by the outpouring of love from across the league.

‘We learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing and we all feel the love from you in Western New York.

‘When the opening kickoff was run back he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process.’

Hamlin collapsed early on in last Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

He was attended to by members of the Bills training staff, including Denny Kellington – who was identified as the man who gave Hamlin necessary CPR.

Hamlin was then taken to the UC Medical Center where he was resuscitated and intubated.

Within a matter of days, Hamlin had woken up, was communicating with doctors, and had his breathing tube removed.

He later spoke with his Bills teammates from his hospital bed, which came as a pleasant surprise to Bills coach Sean McDermott and everyone who watched him get rushed to the hospital at the beginning of last week.