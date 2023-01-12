Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Buffalo Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin, has been discharged from the hospital, nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game, and will continue his rehabilitation at home.

Hamlin, 24, who was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday after a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing on Tuesday, doctors said.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations and, in consultation with the team [of] physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr Jamie Nadler, the care team leader for Hamlin at Buffalo General Medical Center, said in a statement released by the Bills.

Hamlin collapsed during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, moments after making a tackle, and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed, and hugged.

He had been sedated and placed on a ventilator in critical condition, but made remarkable strides in his recovery, being transferred from Cincinnati to a Buffalo hospital on Tuesday.

The Bills also confirmed the good news. The statement read: ‘Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY.

