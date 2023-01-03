Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Monday’s Week 17 finale between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals which was supposed to be one of the biggest games of the season, had quite a sad twist as Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on field.

A disturbing video showing NFL star Damar Hamlin standing briefly before collapsing suddenly on the ground has surfaced on social media. The Bills star was hit in the chest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The clip shows Hamlin tackling Bengal’s receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match. Higgins is seen leading with his right shoulder which hits Hamlin in the chest. Seconds later Hamlin wraps his arms around his opponent’s shoulders and helmet while trying to drag him down on the ground. Hamlin is then seen standing up briefly as he tried to adjust his helmet with his right hand before he collapses suddenly lying motionless on the ground.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player was given on-field medical attention for over 30-minutes before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep Jordon Rooney who gave an update said;

‘His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. ‘We will provide updates as we have them.’

Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner told NFL Network:

‘Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.’

Higgins, the man Hamlin was tackling, wrote;

‘My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland (and) the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.’

A statement released by the league read:

‘Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

‘Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.’

During the lengthy ordeal, the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast cut to commercial on four occasions as Hamlin was receiving treatment. After the ambulance had left the field, reports initially suggested the game was going to restart following a five-minute warm-up, prompting an outpouring of anger on social media.

Hamlin’s scary injury led to both teams departing to the locker room following a discussion between head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor on the field. At just after 10 p.m. ET (roughly an hour following Hamlin’s collapse), the NFL announced that the game had been postponed.