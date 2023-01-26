Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Newcastle United footballer, Joelinton has been handed a 12 month ban from driving and was fined £31,085 after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The 26-year-old Brazilian star was stopped by police who spotted his 2022-plate Mercedes G wagon, worth £170,000, on Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at around 1.20am on January 12.

The Brazilian star has been fined less than a week’s wages after admitting drink driving.

He failed a breath test which showed he had 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mg.

District Judge Paul Currer fined him £29,000 and banned him from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course before August.

The judge told Joelinton he must impose a fine in the region of between 75% and 120% of his weekly wage which calculated based on documents showing his weekly wage was £43,000.

It was noted that Joelinton was a man of ‘good character’ but the player must also pay a £2,000 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Stirland, prosecuting, told the court that officers spotted his car driving at speed near the football ground and requested the driver to stop.

Joelinton was compliant with officers and told them he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

His roadside breath test recoded 50mg per 100ml which reduced to 43mg in one of two subsequent tests at Forth Banks police station, the court heard.

The arrest was made just 48 hours after the Brazilian starred in his sides’ win vs Leicester City at St James’ Park.

The arresting officers noted that the player’s eyes were ‘glazed over’, but a subsequent review of bodycam footage revealed he ‘looked fine’.

In a plea to the judge he said: ‘I would be inviting you to impose the minimum disqualification.

‘He genuinely thought he was fit to drive.

‘He was utterly compliant and cooperative both at the scene and at the police station.’

District Judge Currer said he took into account Joelinton’s early guilty plea and compliance with officers, and he was convinced of the footballer’s remorse. But he warned Joelinton that drink driving was a serious offence.